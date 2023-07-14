BURLINGTON, VT – Julianne Boughton of West Monroe graduated Summa Cum Laude from UVM with a bachelor’s in Biomedical Engineering.

UVM President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university’s 222nd Commencement ceremony. Speaking on the spirit of excellence, the Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, delivered the keynote address.

This year’s commencement was marked by a spirit of resilience and triumph. The world was a much different place when the Class of 2023 entered UVM in the fall of 2019, and with the advent of a pandemic in the spring of their first year, they learned to adjust to unique challenges and contribute to UVM’s successful response to the crisis.

The ceremony was especially meaningful for UVM President Suresh Garimella, who began his tenure at UVM in 2019 as the class of 2023 was beginning their first year. Garimella invoked words of writer Vladamir Nabokov to encourage graduates forward: “The pages are still blank, but there is a miraculous feeling of the words being there, written in invisible ink and clamoring to become visible,” he read. He urged students to follow the same spirit. “Go forth and write your next chapter in bold strokes. Go dauntlessly wherever your stories take you.”

