Kellogg Memorials Receives Pinnacle Award

MEXICO, NY – For the fifteenth consecutive year, Kellogg Memorials has received an award for their outstanding customer service in the monument industry.

Rock of Ages, the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of branded handcrafted memorials, recently announced Kellogg Memorials as a recipient of the 2021 Rock of Ages Pinnacle Award.

Nationwide, only 20 companies earn this distinguished recognition. Given annually, the awards are presented to those who best embrace the exemplary standards of the Rock of Ages brand while exceeding established benchmarks.

On announcing the awards, Joe Zickmond, Director of Memorial Sales, said: “Our Pinnacle recipients display broad professional knowledge of the memorial industry. These companies and the families that own and operate them are among the very best the country has to offer. Built and sustained on quality principles and practices, with strong community ties, they are committed to providing the families they serve with the highest quality memorials that include the strongest warranty available anywhere. I would like to thank, congratulate, and wish them the very best in the coming year.”

Founded in 1899, Kellogg Memorials is the only Rock of Ages dealer in Central New York. They provide a wide variety of granite memorials from two locations, 16 Academy St in Mexico and 1014 W. Dominick St in Rome. Among their offerings are cemetery monuments, markers, mausoleums, columbaria, cremation memorials, on-site cemetery lettering, veterans and civic memorials, benches, granite signage, and pet memorials. For more information, visit them online at www.kelloggmemorials.com.

