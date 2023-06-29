CASTLETON, VT – Krystina Carnifax of Hannibal (13074) was recently named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

About Castleton University

Castleton University is small enough to be a community where every student matters, yet large enough to offer more than 75 programs of study for undergraduate and graduate students, 28 varsity sports, and over 50 clubs and organizations. The university stresses experiential learning through internships, community service, and research opportunities provided by more than 400 community partnerships. On July 1, 2023, Castleton University will join together with Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College to become Vermont State University, a reimagined higher education institution building on the strong legacies of its founding institutions. Learn more at castleton.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related