AUBURN, NY – A first-year student who is leading an academic honor society and is a writer at the college newspaper is the new student trustee at Cayuga Community College.

Now in his second semester at Cayuga, Kyle Weisman was formally sworn in as the 2021-22 student trustee at Cayuga’s Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, October 28. Weisman said he was eager to begin working with the board and discussing the ideas and accomplishments of his fellow students with college leaders.

“It’s exciting to join the Board of Trustees at a time when myself and other students are returning more and more to campus after learning online in the previous semesters because of the pandemic,” said Weisman. “By working with the other trustees and leaders at the College, I think this is a position that can help make a difference and create new opportunities for students.”

College leaders said they were excited to have Weisman join the Board of Trustees, and looked forward to hearing his ideas and the suggestions of other students in the months ahead.

“Kyle is a wonderful addition to our Board of Trustees. He’s enthusiastic and takes this role as a voice for our students seriously. He’s someone who is passionate about Cayuga and the possibilities we offer our students as they advance in their academic and career pursuits,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “I look forward to hearing his contributions in the year ahead.”

“Our Student Trustee is a challenging position that demands the student be a great listener and a great communicator, and Kyle is both of those. He asks excellent questions and is committed not only to supporting our students, but to helping the entire College move forward,” said Board of Trustees Chair Marian Brown. “On behalf of all our trustees, I’m proud to welcome Kyle and am excited to work with him this year.”

Weisman enrolled at Cayuga in the Spring 2021 semester, and is currently majoring in Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities and Social Sciences, with a concentration in psychology. He previously studied philosophy at SUNY Brockport before entering the workforce.

In 2016 Weisman worked for a senatorial campaign, traveling the state and listening to the concerns and views of voters. He thinks that experience listening to people and exchanging ideas will help him represent students and share their suggestions with the board.

“It’s only been a few weeks since I was voted to the trustee position, but I want to connect with students so they know they can come to me with concerns and suggestions,” said Weisman. “I have some ideas, but I don’t want to just focus on what I want to achieve. I want to hear from students about their experiences.”

Along with serving with the College’s Student Government Organization, Weisman is a writer for the student newspaper, The Collegian, and is president of Cayuga’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

Weisman is a graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York. After earning his degree at Cayuga, he wants to continue his education, eventually earning a doctorate and working as a researcher and professor at a university.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

