SCRANTON, PA – Laura B. Lamb of Oswego was among the more than 500 graduates who earned master’s and doctoral degrees at The University of Scranton. Degrees were presented at its graduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023.

Lamb earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in accounting from The University of Scranton.

At the ceremony, the University conferred its first doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in accounting degrees to 12 graduates. The University also conferred doctor of nursing practice degrees and doctor of physical therapy degrees, in addition to master’s degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented 27 states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia, among others. Students also represented Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and India. The programs with the most graduates were the master of business administration, master of health administration, master of occupational therapy, master of accountancy and doctor of physical therapy.

Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton, addressed the graduates at the ceremony, and conferred degrees upon candidates presented by Victoria Castellanos, Ph.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies; David Dzurec, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; and Mark Higgins, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management.

Max Saintvil, Queens Village, New York, who earned his Master of Health Administration degree from Scranton, spoke on behalf of the class of 2023. Also speaking at the ceremony were Michelle Maldonado, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Paul DiPietrantonio ’97, president of the University’s Alumni Society. Teresa Conte, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing, provided the Benediction and Daniel Cosacchi, Ph.D., vice president for mission and ministry, provided the Invocation.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

