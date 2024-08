SCRANTON, PA – Laura B. Lamb of Oswego was among The University of Scranton outstanding master’s and doctoral degree graduates recognized at its graduate commencement events the weekend of May 19-21.

Lamb received the Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting Outstanding Student Award.

Pictured are, from left, are Lamb and Mark Higgins, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management at The University of Scranton

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

