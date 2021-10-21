OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School recently honored its bus drivers with a day dedicated to celebrating them and their dedication to the school. Snacks and goodies were provided by the Leighton Home and School Association.

“In our entire district, our bus drivers are so important, as they get our students to and from school safely each day,” said Principal Stephanie Griffin. “In the age of COVID-19, they really face a lot of risks, so we appreciate them so much for all the hard work they do. This year we were able to have a student council team. We wanted to give our students some leadership opportunities. They were able to present their drivers with gift bags to show their appreciation.”

Throughout the morning, students and staff alike were able to say thank you and express their gratitude for the school’s bus drivers.

