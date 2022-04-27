Leighton Elementary School recently hosted a Family Literacy Night showcasing the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, (DPIL), and other literacy related services.

LCOC gave away 85 backpacks and Patrick Dewine, executive director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County and DPIL coordinator, gave away free books.

“This was a wonderful community event at Leighton School,” said Melissa Church, event coordinator and teacher at Leighton Elementary. “It was one of the largest turnouts we have ever had at Leighton. It was so heartwarming and a welcome change to see and BE with families and students again and not through a computer screen!

“Building positive relationships with our families is one of the most important things a school can do to build trust, a sense of belonging and community. Events like Literacy Night provide the opportunity for that to happen and strengthen the family/school connection. We had a wonderful committee of teachers, student teachers, Leighton’s Home and School Association and Parent Volunteers who came together as a team to make this event a success.”

Paul Gugel, LCOC president, said that the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, regardless of the family’s income. Every school district in Oswego County participates in the program. For more information, go to: https://imaginationlibrary.com/us/affiliate/NYOSWEGO/ or contact Patrick Dewine at 315-593-1900, or [email protected].

The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in our county. The LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the areas they cover include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.

For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit https://www.literacycoalitionofoswegocounty.com or find them on Facebook.

