OSWEGO – Frederick Leighton Elementary School Principal Stephanie Griffin challenged her students to read, read, read and they responded in a big way.

The Oswego City School District students collectively read 36,113 minutes, or more than 600 hours, for the school Read-A-Thon and earned the goal they were striving for: They asked Griffin to eat a hot pepper and have a bucket of slime poured on her.

Griffin recorded her part of the deal before spring break in front of a large portion of Leighton’s teachers and staff, who cheered on and laughed along with the principal.

“It was wild and an interesting experience, but it was for a great cause and the students worked very hard,” said Griffin. “I’m so proud of their efforts and hope it’s helped build up reading as part of their daily activities they enjoy.”

For grades fourth through sixth, Jaxon Hutchings placed first, Hunter Hutchings was second and Corby Rowe finished third.

In the pre-K through third grade category, Lauren Jorgensen finished first, Megan Jorgensen placed second and Annaleise Wallace was third.

“Congratulations to everyone who competed and took part,” Griffin said. “Keep reading!”

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...