Letter To PVM Parents Regarding The New SPO

Dear Paul V. Moore High School Parents and Guardians:
As I stated in a previous letter, announcing the departure of our high school Special Patrol Officer, Mr.
Jamey Locastro, that it was bittersweet because he had done such a wonderful job connecting and
supporting so many students and staff at our high school, we are also very happy for him to have the
opportunity to finish his career in law enforcement in the Mexico Central School District, as a Special
Patrol Officer, where his grandchild attends and also where he has currently moved to. While it was
hard to say goodbye, we have excellent news to share with the Paul V. Moore High School community
with the hiring of Officer Locastro’s replacement, Special Patrol Officer Mr. Joseph Stala. Officer Stala,
a long-time resident of the Central Square Central School District, has a child that attends Central
Square Middle School and a child that attends Paul V. Moore High School. Officer Stala has a stellar
career in law enforcement, most recently as a Special Patrol Officer for the Cazenovia Central School
District and prior to that, serving as a police officer in Solvay and the City of Syracuse.
We would like to thank the Central Square Village Police Chief and some of our Board of Education
members that sat in on the interview process. Everyone on the committee was very happy with this
selection as Officer Stala will join a strong team in our high school, further strengthening our team of
six Special Patrol Officers across the District. The safety and security for our students and staff
remains our top priority and having a Special Patrol Officer with the high-level of experience in law
enforcement is something we will continue to remain committed to. Officer Stala has put in his two
weeks’ notice with the Cazenovia School District, and he will join our team immediately following his
remaining two weeks with Cazenovia.
Sincerely,
Thomas J. Colabufo
Superintendent