Letter To PVM Parents Regarding The New SPO

Dear Paul V. Moore High School Parents and Guardians:

As I stated in a previous letter, announcing the departure of our high school Special Patrol Officer, Mr.

Jamey Locastro, that it was bittersweet because he had done such a wonderful job connecting and

supporting so many students and staff at our high school, we are also very happy for him to have the

opportunity to finish his career in law enforcement in the Mexico Central School District, as a Special

Patrol Officer, where his grandchild attends and also where he has currently moved to. While it was

hard to say goodbye, we have excellent news to share with the Paul V. Moore High School community

with the hiring of Officer Locastro’s replacement, Special Patrol Officer Mr. Joseph Stala. Officer Stala,

a long-time resident of the Central Square Central School District, has a child that attends Central

Square Middle School and a child that attends Paul V. Moore High School. Officer Stala has a stellar

career in law enforcement, most recently as a Special Patrol Officer for the Cazenovia Central School

District and prior to that, serving as a police officer in Solvay and the City of Syracuse.

We would like to thank the Central Square Village Police Chief and some of our Board of Education

members that sat in on the interview process. Everyone on the committee was very happy with this

selection as Officer Stala will join a strong team in our high school, further strengthening our team of

six Special Patrol Officers across the District. The safety and security for our students and staff

remains our top priority and having a Special Patrol Officer with the high-level of experience in law

enforcement is something we will continue to remain committed to. Officer Stala has put in his two

weeks’ notice with the Cazenovia School District, and he will join our team immediately following his

remaining two weeks with Cazenovia.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...