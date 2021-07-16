OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations will present three Lifelong Learning program courses virtually Aug. 2 to 5 and Aug. 9 to 12 for adults age 50 and over.

Summer 2021 course offerings include “A Total Solar Eclipse Comes to Oswego, April 2024,” “Birding with Rice Creek” and “Stargazing in August 2021.”

Course registration fees are $15 each. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The sessions will take place via the Zoom online platform.

Registration for the summer 2021 session runs through July 30. Limited slots are available. To register, visit the Lifelong Learning website, oswego.edu/obcr/lifelong-learning.

Lifelong Learning gives both locals and SUNY Oswego alumni age 50+ the opportunity to experience college-style courses and workshops. The program began in 2019 as part of President Deborah F. Stanley’s mission to continue to grow a diverse family of learners and to ensure that individuals continue to learn throughout their life, no matter their age.

For more information on the Lifelong Learning program, visit the Lifelong Learning website, email [email protected] or follow the Facebook page @SUNYOswegoLifelongLearning.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...