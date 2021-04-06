Lions Loot Drawing Set For April 25 As Facebook ‘Live’ Event, Six Gift Baskets Added As Thank You To Supporters

Due to the continuing health crisis, the Fulton Lions Club Lions Loot drawing for the second straight year will be a Facebook Live video event at 1:00 p.m., April 25,” said club President David Guyer. “Find us on Facebook under ‘Fulton NY Lions Club.’ This year, before drawing for the cash prizes, there will be a drawing for six gift baskets with assorted merchandise and gift cards. It’s our way of thanking all who have supported us by purchasing tickets this past year during these challenging times.

“While we are disappointed that we can’t gather for our party at the Fulton Polish Home, we will still proceed with our drawing and encourage anyone who would like to purchase a ticket, to take advantage of the extra time before this year’s drawing. As with previous Loot events, all winners will be notified, and checks will be mailed to them.

Tickets will be sold at Mimi’s Drive-in from 8:00 a.m. to noon on April 17, 18, 24 and 25. In addition, ticket sales will be held at the Polish Home the day of the event, Sunday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “There will also be opportunities to win Lions Loot tickets by purchasing chances on a $2 per square board at both Mimi’s and the Polish Home,” Guyer said. “Gift basket drawings will be held before the cash prizes. And as with the cash prizes, every ticket drawn for a prize basket will be returned to the drum for a chance to win additional baskets or cash prizes.”

“First prize is $10,000 with 13 additional cash prizes. You can even purchase ticket applications online with PayPal on our webpage at www.fultonlionsclub.com, said Ron Browning event co-chair. Just click on the Lions Loot story for the PayPal link. Tickets will be available there through PayPal until April 23.

“Support for this event helps the Fulton Lions Club provide many Fulton area residents with eye examinations, eyeglasses, and hearing aids,” Browning said. “Donations for each ticket are still $50 for adults aged 18 or older. More than one name may be on a ticket and requests for a special number will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Every ticket sold will be in the drum for every drawing, you do not need to be present to win, and you can win more than once. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

Ticket applications are available to download online on the club’s Facebook page: “Fulton NY Lions,” and at Chirello Advertising, Fulton Polish Home, DeVine Designs, Mimi’s Drive-in, both Fulton and Phoenix Medicine Place pharmacies, and Tavern on the Lock. Ticket applications can also be mailed to individuals by contacting Ron Browning, co-chair, at 561-9021.

For more information, contact event co-chairs Browning at 561-9021 or Dave Dingman at 450-2678. For more information on the Lions Loot, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

