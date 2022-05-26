OSWEGO – Evelyn LiVoti, Operation Oswego County’s Marketing and Development Manager, is celebrating her 10th anniversary with the company.

LiVoti, a native of Oswego and graduate of SUNY Oswego, is responsible for marketing, promotion and fundraising for the agency.

LiVoti has grown in her role by taking on challenges and adding many new aspects to her position. As the web master, she has taken on responsibility for web accessibility and web privacy. She has also been a leader in onboarding new Customer Relationship Management software for the office.

“We are very pleased to have Evelyn as part of our economic development team,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “Her background in marketing and web development, along with her drive to improve how we operate, has made her an asset to our staff.”

Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related