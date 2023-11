OSWEGO – Local attorney, Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, Esq. received the 2020 Hon. Michael F. Dillon Attorneys for Children Award from Presiding Justice Gerald J. Whalen at a ceremony held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the M. Dolores Denman Courthouse in Rochester, New York.

Each year, the Fourth Department Advisory Committee to the Attorneys for Children Program selects two attorneys from each of the Fifth, Seventh and Eighth Judicial Districts to receive this prestigious award.

