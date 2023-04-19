OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its free will dinner on Sunday, May 7 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potato, carrots, fruit cup, roll and dessert.

The eat-in dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance). Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The upcoming freewill dinners will be the first Sunday of every month from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The next free will dinner is June 4 which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and macaroni salad.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

