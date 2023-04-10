CLINTON, NY – Emily Hall, of Phoenix, was recently named to the 2023 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) winter all-academic team for women’s basketball. The recognition honors sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Hamilton’s women’s basketball team finished its season with an overall record of 12-11, advancing as far as the NESCAC Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinal in post-season play.

Hall, a junior, is a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy.

The NESCAC, established in 1971, includes 11 highly selective colleges and universities located in the Northeast, and sponsors 27 conference championship sports.

Hamilton is home to 29 intercollegiate varsity teams and competes at the NCAA Division III level. Roughly a third of the College’s 2,000 undergraduate students participate in at least one varsity sport.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities. Students graduate ready to lead purposeful lives thanks to highly regarded faculty mentors, generous resources that support each student’s interests, and a loyal alumni network. The College’s need-blind admission policy ensures access for talented students with limited financial means. Learn more at www.hamilton.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...