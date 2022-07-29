OSWEGO – Today they’ll be playing against one another, but tomorrow they’ll wear the same uniform as the Oswego LC Rover Hawks host the Salt City Eels at 1 PM at the Crisafulli Rink at Fort Ontario.

Evan Kistner graduated from G Ray Bodley HS in Fulton in 2019 and has been a regular contributor for the SUNY Morrisvilel Mustangs for the past few years.

Jack Rice graduated from Oswego HS in 2020 and has been trying to crack the line-up at perennial D-III powerhouse Salisbury University. The pandemic has tested their patience and commitment to collegiate lacrosse.

Today is the third “annual” alumni game between former Fulton and Oswego players. Game time is noon at the Oswego HS turf stadium. There’s sure to be some tangible sights and sounds from the traditional rivals.

But tomorrow, Evan and Jack will both play major roles for the River Hawks’ offense. Through seven games, Kistner has 13 goals and 8 asissts, including a season-high three goals and two assists this past Sunday vs the Eels.

Rice has talled 7 goals and 13 assists, and he also put up a season-high five-point effort last Sunday.

“When we started thinking last summer about putting an Oswego team together, Evan’s and Jack’s names were at the top of our list,” explains River Hawks’ general manager Dan Witmer.

“Even though they didn’t have much box lacrosse experience, they’re both young, competitive, goal-scorers. We thought they’d fit in very well.”

The River Hawks (2-5) have lost their first two outings vs the Eels, both by a four-goal margin. This time around, they hope to come out on top. “We’ve said it from the beginning; we’re young and we’re getting better every time we step on the floor. We finally defeated the Utica Yeti after losing to them three times, so we’re hoping we can write a similar script with the Eels,” Witmer said.

Tomorrow’s game will also be a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, with proceeds from a 50/50 raffle and gift card raffles going to help fund childhood cancer research. This year’s local St. Baldrick’s fundraiser raised more than $57,000, and Sunday’s donations will be added to that total.

There is a charge for admission for those 18 years and older. Those under the age of 18 will be admitted for free.

