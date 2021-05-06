MEXICO, NY – Officials will present the proposed 2021-22 budget for the Mexico Academy and Central School District at a budget hearing Tuesday evening in Mexico Middle School’s auditorium.

The proposed MACS budget for the upcoming school year is set at $59.6 million and the hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Officials noted the proposal — a roughly $2 million or 3.48% overall increase from last year’s adopted budget — was crafted based on a community budget survey that hundreds offered feedback for, conversations with the public and analysis of academic, attendance and discipline data.

“To maintain and expand our curriculum, we must have a budget that reflects those priorities of our community, which include a wide offering of classes, extracurricular opportunities, supports for struggling students, technology and maintenance of the facilities,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner.

The budget contains a proposed 1.9 percent tax levy increase, an average of 37 cents per thousand dollars of assessed land value, officials said.

Runner said the tax levy increase would allow the district to “maintain our robust programming and bring back several of the positions that were lost in previous years.”

There are three candidates running for two vacancies on the MACS Board of Education. Amy Shaw, Autumn Pigeon and Chad Bigelow will appear in that order on the ballot to serve in the three-year positions.

In addition to the budget proposal and board openings, on May 18 MACS voters will also vote on a proposition for the district to purchase and finance five student transportation vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $600,000.

The annual New York state budget vote and school board elections will take place Tuesday, May 18. MACS polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at Mexico, New Haven and Palermo elementary schools.

A polling place lookup, the full budget proposal and a copy of the budget edition of the MACS newsletter, Tiger Traditions, is available on the district website, MexicoCSD.org.

