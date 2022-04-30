OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations (OBCR) and its Leadership Oswego County (LOC) program will host a Nonprofit Boards and Community Activism Fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, at the Roy C. McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

This free event is open to the community, and light refreshments will be served.

Local non-profit boards, service clubs and organizations offering volunteer opportunities will staff tables for LOC alumni and community members to learn how they can become involved in making a change locally.

“If you have ever thought to yourself, ‘somebody should do something about that,’ then this is the event for you,” said Sarah Ingerson, an OBCR program coordinator. “If not you, then who? Now is the time to step up and be that somebody, get involved and make a difference. Whether you have one hour to give or five, there are opportunities for everyone.”

The event aims to help anybody who wants to get involved in the community – whether through boardwork, charitable event planning, community capacity-building, or volunteering – but aren’t sure where to start, Ingerson explained. Individuals can also learn about opportunities in the community that they may not have been aware of and have their questions about getting involved answered.

More than 20 organizations from a variety of fields have registered to attend.

“With so many organizations represented, there is something to meet everyone’s interest, from working with seniors or youth to fundraising and events,” Ingerson noted. “Be a part of helping local foundations and organizations achieve their mission.”

For more information on the event, email [email protected] or call 315-312-3680.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related