OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will hold a grand opening event for the latest waterfront improvement project in the City of Oswego this evening. The new William S. Cahill Pier is a $10 million waterfront improvement project transforming the former abandoned coal trestle into a public park and docking venue. Paid for by the New York State Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative, along with a Federal FEMA Declaration, assisted with the building of the new park several seating areas, and a decorative fountain, and reinforced the pier structure that suffered extensive damage from recent water levels.

State officials and members of the Cahill family will be featured in the speaking program celebrating the opening and dedication.

Who: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

NYS DOT Region 3 Director David Smith

NYS DOS Ocean & Great Lakes Director Michael Snyder

William S. Cahill III (son of former Mayor William Cahill) What: Grand opening and dedication of the William S. Cahill Pier

Live Music featuring The SkyCoasters Where: Wright’s Landing Marina

41 Lake Street, Oswego When: Wednesday, August 15th

Speaking program at 6:30pm

Music, food trucks, and drinks at 7:00pm

The event is open to the public.

