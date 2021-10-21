SYRACUSE, NY – McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual Kickoff 4 Kids event at the SRC Arena today, October 21.

The Kickoff 4 Kids event will take place on today at 5:30 p.m. “Sport” your favorite football jersey and enjoy an evening of tailgate-style food and brews from a variety of different restaurants, micro-breweries and distilleries from Central New York.

Breweries attending: Middle Ages Brewery, Meier’s Creek Brewing Company, Eastwood Brewing Company, Full Boar Craft Brewery, Talking Cursive Brewing Co., WT Brews, 1911, Anything But Beer, and Stout Beard Brewing Company.

Restaurants attending: Oompa Loompyas, Danny’s Steaks, Gifford Famous Ice Cream, Chelsea’s, Brooklyn Pickle, Limp Lizard, Epicuse, Toss n Fire, Peppinos, Glazed & Confused, Gannon’s Ice Cream, and DiBella’s Subs.

The night kicks off with a sampling of food and drinks from each vendor. Attendees are welcomed to vote for their favorites along with a panel of celebrity judges. The winners of the best tailgate food and brews will be announced at the end of the night.

Enjoy music from a DJ, an open bar, photo booth, raffle, games and a silent auction. Proceeds from Kickoff 4 Kids directly benefit our Center, allowing us to provide services and a path to healing for over 1500 sexually or physically abused children in Onondaga County each year.

