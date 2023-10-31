Menter Ambulance Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FULTON, NY, October 30, 2023 — Menter Ambulance recognizes and proclaims the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, equating to more than 10 million women and men per year. To raise awareness of the scourge of domestic violence in the local community, Menter Ambulance employees are wearing specially designed domestic violence awareness shirts while on duty during the month of October – bringing awareness to a cause that hits too close to home for some at Menter.

In 2013, Theresa Lynn Moshier, an EMT with Menter Ambulance and a Firefighter with the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department lost her life after a long, painful, and silent fight against domestic violence. Theresa was beloved by many, serving her community as both a professional EMT and volunteer firefighter, serving others as often as she could. Despite her best efforts to serve others, her silent fight against domestic violence was only known to Theresa; it was too late for others to serve and save Theresa, and a community still mourns her death today.

In 2014, a fire hydrant in the town of Oswego was painted purple and dedicated to domestic violence awareness, and to Theresa in particular. This month, EMTs and Paramedics of Menter Ambulance, Firefighters of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, and Tracy Valentin, Cirilo Valentin, and Gabriela Valentin from Theresa’s family came together to honor Theresa and all those suffering in silence and to bring awareness to domestic violence in the local community. This year’s theme is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt – End Domestic Violence.”

For more information about Menter Ambulance’s efforts to bring awareness to the scourge of domestic violence, and/or to find out what resources are available to women and men in need, please contact Menter Ambulance’s Public Information Officer, Joseph Provost at 315-592-4145 x.163 or by email at [email protected]. Menter Ambulance can also be found on Facebook at Menter Ambulance and on the web at www.menteramb.com.

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

The sign just in front of the painted hydrant in the Town of Oswego at the intersection of CR20 and CR7. Tracy Valentin, Cirilo Valentin, and Gabriela Valentin stand at the hydrant in honor of domestic violence victims and remember their dear family member Theresa Moshier. Cirilo Valentin, Gabriela Valentin, Tracy Valentin and members and friends of Menter Ambulance and the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department stand at the commemorative hydrant to remember victims of domestic violence. The hand painted hydrant in honor of victims of domestic violence.

