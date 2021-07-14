FULTON – Students from Mexico High School National Honor Society present Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear with a donation of hygiene products for OCO’s Homeless Services program.

The students coordinated the collection drive and received dozens of donations from students, faculty, and staff at the high school.

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

Pictured above are Libby Sheldon, Bridget Dolbear and Brian Mohr.

