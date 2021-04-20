Mexico Places First In OCAY League Voices Of Democracy Competition

MEXICO, NY – Students from eight Oswego County school districts competed in the third Oswego County Academic Youth League competition “Voices of Democracy: Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Teams were able to showcase their knowledge of U.S. History and their ability to not only write a persuasive speech, but also deliver a compelling speech.

Mexico Academy & Central School District came in first place with participants Gwendolyn Boulais and Tyler Yankee. Hannibal Central School District came in second place with participants Austin Calkins, Emma Deloff, Mason Garbus, Jordan McCombie and Zoey Pullen. Sandy Creek Central School District came in third place with participants Sarah Balcom, Emma McDougal, Abigail Lantry, Deanna Hathway and Hailey McNitt.

OCAY League is coordinated through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s gifted and talented program. Students’ academic skills are challenged and showcased in a wide variety of competitive events that emphasize scholastic excellence, team building, leadership and creativity.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...