OSWEGO COUNTY – Students from Oswego County school districts recently competed in the fourth and final Oswego County Academic Youth League competition of the 2022-2023 school year; Mexico Academy & Central Schools taking first place, and snagging league champions of the season.

“It’s all Fun and Games” was the theme of the event; each team was responsible for competing in four different, timed activities as well as a fifth closure activity: Trivia, The Price is Right (math), a Chromebook Challenge (literature), Who What Where? (geography, history, science) and Puzzle Mania.

The first-place Mexico winning team was comprised of members Ethan Becker, Ainsley Bigelow, Sarah Marsden, William Mills, Payton Searor, Matthew Shaffer and Anna Trimble.

The second-place Oswego City School District team was comprised of Anna Cloonan, Quinten Denkenberger, Sean Metcalf, Miah Metott, Michael Paestella, Isabella Richmond, Sarah Westcott and David Pearson.

Finally, Central Square School District took third place with members Drew Jackson, Josh Sundet, Gianna Rabbia, Patrick Johns, William Allen, Owen Chapman, Katie Martin and Cameron Pownall.

OCAY League was organized in the spring of 1997 with the idea that academics merit a standing comparable to athletics. Students’ academic skills are challenged and showcased in a wide variety of competitive events that emphasize scholastic excellence, team building, leadership and creativity. A particular strength of the league is its emphasis on cooperative problem-solving. OCAY League is coordinated through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s gifted and talented program.

