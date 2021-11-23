After 41 years of dedicated service at Fulton Savings Bank, Mike Pollock will be retiring as the bank’s President & CEO on December 31, 2021. The announcement was made by Fulton Savings Bank Board of Trustees Chairman, Brian Caswell.

“It is hard to imagine Fulton Savings Bank without Mike Pollock as President & CEO. His impact at the bank and on the community has been far reaching for so long that his name is synonymous with Fulton Savings Bank,” said Caswell.

“Known as an astute businessman and community leader, Mike has always put the needs of the bank’s customers, employees, and the community he loves first. He worked diligently to ensure that everything Fulton Savings Bank has done was in the best interest of the bank’s customers, and he never lost sight of the bank’s responsibility to help the community and its residents. To no one’s surprise, because of Mike’s leadership, and a team that has always shared the same values, Fulton Savings Bank has become one of the strongest banks in New York State and an economic anchor in our region”.

After serving in various senior level positions at the bank from 1981 through 1993, Pollock was named President & CEO in 1994. He will be, at the time of his retirement, the longest serving President & CEO in the 150-year history of Fulton Savings Bank. Under his leadership, the bank has grown its operations dramatically, Caswell said. Today, the bank has 75 employees and 6 offices. The bank’s assets have grown to $450 million with a net worth of $120 million and it remains a mutual savings bank with no shareholders.

“The growth and success of Fulton Savings Bank is not the whole story of Mike’s tenure as President & CEO,” said Caswell. “Over the years, businesses, community organizations and government entities throughout the community have called on him for his advice, counsel and help”.

Pollock, a Fulton native, has been a fixture on business and community boards for four decades. From the United Way to Fulton Pop Warner Football, he has served on more than a dozen boards and commissions that touched virtually every aspect of life in the community. He was instrumental in developing and administering the bank’s financial giving program. Fulton Savings Bank donates over $100,000 annually to local non-profits whose operations help make the community a better place to live, Caswell said. In addition, the bank awards over $30,000 each year to students from the local area who attend SUNY Oswego or Cayuga Community College.

“Serving as President & CEO of Fulton Savings Bank has been the honor of my life,” Pollock said. ”It was a privilege to work with so many wonderful people at the bank, in the community, and in the banking industry. What we accomplished at the bank and in the community is a credit to the organization I was privileged to lead. What we have achieved at the bank during my tenure would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and support of so many current and former colleagues. I am confident that Fulton Savings Bank has a bright future and that it will continue to be an economic catalyst for all the residents, businesses and community organizations in the area.”

In his retirement, Pollock will remain on the Fulton Savings Bank Board as a Trustee and he and his wife, Joanne, will continue to reside in the City of Fulton.

Fulton Savings Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia with eleven Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout its service area.

