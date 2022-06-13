OSWEGO – The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Oswego Bookmobile will culminate with the Friends’ popular Mini Golf event at the Library on Sunday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the final prize drawing will be held.

The Mini Golf event is normally held on the Martin Luther King holiday but had to be canceled several times due to the pandemic.

“The Mini Golf event will be a perfect kick off to the summer season,” said Friends Board President Jeanne Brown. “We are so happy to be able to bring back this special event. It is a unique experience to be able to play a round of mini golf inside the library, and we hope mini golfers of all ages will come for this event.”

The cost is $5 per person. There will be raffles of prize baskets. Pizza, beverages, and desserts will be available in the Community Room for an additional cost. The Bookmobile will be at the event with a free book for anyone who gets a hole in one.

