PULASKI, NY – Misericordia University in Pennsylvania is proud to announce its new Misericordia University Jack Jennings Pulaski High School Scholarship.

The scholarship is dedicated to Jack Jennings and his legacy at Pulaski Academy and Central School.

Jennings, who retired at the end of 2021-2022 school year, dedicated 33 years of his life to teaching, with the majority of those years spent teaching students at PACS. President of Misericordia University Dr. Daniel J. Myers, was proud to create and dedicate this scholarship to Jennings, who is a long-time friend.

“I can’t think of many people who are more deserving of this than Jack,” Myers said. “He is a perfect example of what Pulaski is all about.”

“This is a tremendous honor,” Jennings said. “I’m very grateful to Misericordia University, and to Dr. Myers. I know this scholarship is going to have a big impact on students’ lives after high school.”

The scholarship will be awarded to one senior at Pulaski High School each year. The scholarship is worth $20,000 annually and is automatically renewable for four years with a maximum of $80,000. All applicants who are not selected for the scholarship will receive a $500 annual Dean’s award, as long as they are enrolled at Misericordia University.

