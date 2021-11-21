OSWEGO – Morningstar Residential Care Center recently celebrated Barb Guynn’s 100th birthday with a celebration in her honor.

Family and residents gathered with Morningstar’s activity staff to wish Barb a happy birthday and enjoy cake and refreshments. She also received birthday wishes from her son Edwin Keefe in Florida and daughter Carol Cooley in California.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...