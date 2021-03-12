MEXICO, NY – Funds from a music grant by the Theresa Foundation are benefitting students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation.

A total of $5,184 was received by CiTi to purchase musical instruments and supplies for the new Step Up to Music Initiative. Keyboards, ukuleles, guitars and percussion instruments were ordered for CiTI’s Stepping Stones program in Fulton, among others.

“It has been a great start,” said CiTi Stepping Stones Principal Erin Simmons. “The students have loved it.”

The goal is not formal instruction on the instruments, but more of an inquiry approach to learning. Students experiment and are encouraged to access community and online resources to build their skills as both the adults and students learn about the instruments together.

The Theresa Foundation was created in memory of a child with disabilities who loved dance, music and the arts. Its goal is to ensure all students have access to an arts curriculum as a means of self-expression and personal development. For more information, visit www.theresafoundation.org.

