FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has received a $500 donation from NBT Bank.

“We know what great work [The Arc] does in the community,” said Olivia Trevino, Assistant Branch Manager of NBT Bank’s Fulton office. “We want to help continue that work!”

The donation will help the agency offer community outings to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they can explore their interests.

The donation was presented to Michelle Smith, the agency’s new Fundraising Coordinator, and to Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate.

“We’re so grateful to NBT for choosing to donate to The Arc,” Smith said. “Donations like these help people with disabilities choose the direction of their own lives, starting with the activities they participate in during their program day.”

About The Arc of Oswego County

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, guardianship, and planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

