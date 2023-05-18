New York State Recognizes Central New York School District For Its Impact On Student Mental Wellness

Albany, NY – New York State is honoring the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District with the 2023 ‘What’s Great in our State’ School/School District Award.

This award recognizes education systems that have increasingly acknowledged the importance of supporting wellness and addressing the mental health needs of its students.

Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District in Central NY is being recognized for its efforts to support student mental health by incorporating mindfulness, healthy coping skills, and self-care lessons into everyday learning. The district has also developed monthly programming to address Social Emotional Learning and will be creating a Social Emotional Learning center at the hub of campus.

“The Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District shows us ‘What’s Great in Our State’ by creating a number of programs that prioritize student wellness,” said New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “The school is building resiliency in its students by focusing on the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of everyone within the school’s walls. We thank the entire district for its commitment to children’s mental health.”

Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District was presented with the award at the annual ‘What’s Great in our State 2023’ event on May 9. The celebration recognizes the individuals and programs that are successfully advancing the cause of children’s mental health in New York State.

“The Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District is humbled and extremely proud to be recognized by the NYSED Office of Mental Health Department’s planning committee, as the 2023 ‘What’s Great in Our State’ in the School District category,” said Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District Superintendent Joseph (Joe) Palmer. “We share this recognition with our entire district, administration, staff, students, families, and community members. Together, we’ve developed a quality SEL Team and program, including numerous initiatives that have resulted in many positive social, emotional, and mental health outcomes for the children, young adults, staff, community and families of the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District. This award is the centerpiece of New York State’s recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week and we are proud to be a small part of the great work being done across our state.”

‘What’s Great in Our State’

The ‘What’s Great in Our State’ event was first launched in 2010 and is held during Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a national movement that raises awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. The event features a reading of Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement proclaiming the week as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a ceremony recognizing our honorees, and an art show featuring artwork created by children receiving services from New York State’s mental health system.

The What’s Great in Our State Conference was especially significant this year, in light of Governor Hochul’s historic, multi-year $1-billion commitment to overhaul and strengthen the state’s continuum of mental health care.

The event is sponsored by six New York State agencies and several children’s mental health advocacy organizations: The Office of Mental Health, the Council on Children and Families, the Department of Health, the State Education Department, the Office of Children and Family Services and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, Early Care & Learning Council, Families Together in New York State, Inc., Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., National Alliance on Mental Illness – New York State, New York State Network for Youth Success, Prevent Child Abuse New York, Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene, Inc., and the Suicide Prevention Center of New York.

In the attached photo: Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District SuperintendentJoseph (Joe) Palmer (second from the left) and his team accepting the Certificate of Recognition from New York State Office of Mental Health Executive Deputy Commissioner Moira W. Tashjian, MPA (left); and Sarah Kuriakose, PhD, BCBA-D, Associate Commissioner Division of Integrated Community Services for Children and Families (far right).