OSWEGO COUNTY – November is Youth Homeless Outreach Prevention Education (HOPE) Month and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Prevention and Homeless Services are working to help youth in the community overcome homelessness.

Previously known as National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month, Youth HOPE Month serves to raise awareness about young people who have limited access to essential resources and support that will help them develop into healthy and productive adults. It also challenges adults in the community to act as positive mentors and role models to help guide youth safely into adulthood.

According to 2023 data from the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York, 10% of Oswego County’s homeless population is younger than age 25. Of households experiencing homelessness in Oswego County, 23% have at least one child.

Adolescents run away from home for many reasons, including abuse, neglect, family conflict, financial struggles at home and peer and social issues. Experiencing homelessness includes staying at a shelter or transitional housing, “couch surfing” between the homes of family and friends, staying at a hotel or motel due to lack of alternative options, or staying in an unsheltered area such as a park, abandoned building, substandard housing or a vehicle.

Oswego County Opportunities works year-round to prevent youth runaways and homelessness and provide young people in need with a wide range of resources. OCO offers the Youth Emergency Services (YES!) Shelter for runaway or homeless youth under age 18 where they can stay for up to 21 days. During their time at the shelter, youth work toward family unification or another permanent living situation.

Another initiative offered by OCO is PATH, a transitional living program for youth aged 16 to 21 that provides those experiencing homelessness the opportunity to learn independent living skills, complete educational goals and become a responsible member of the community.

For more information, visit the OCO website at https://www.oco.org/, call the Oswego County Emergency Youth Shelter at 315-402-2789 or call OCO Homeless Services at 315-342-7618.

