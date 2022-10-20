AMBOY, NY – Get ready to Migrate or Hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center.

With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature. Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead.

On Saturday, November 5 at 9 a.m., come learn about the various adaptations that NYS animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go.

Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so please bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather.

On Sunday, November 20 at 11 a.m., educators will lead the program and guided hike, Discovering Animal Tracks. Come investigate the woods to discover how animal tracks and traces reveal varying habits, physical characteristics, and interactions about wildlife. Following a presentation, the group will go outside and search throughout the nature preserve for animal signs and be able to determine which animal was in the area.

While there is no guarantee of snow, tracks can be discovered in many places and in many ways, such as tracks in the mud, or rubbings from deer antlers. The program will still take place if it is raining or snowing, so please dress appropriately.

These programs are designed for families and youth, but nature lovers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.

The fee for these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

