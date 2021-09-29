PARISH, NY – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District was awarded the Champions of Change for Kids Award by the New York State School Board Association for the creation and development of its new esports program.

The Champions of Change for Kids recognition initiative celebrates programs that optimize existing resources to address issues of equity, demonstrate strong student academic performance and introduce unique learning environments that are cutting-edge and future oriented. The recognition is presented quarterly to a few select districts. The NYSSBA’s Area 5 Director, Ben Miller, was on-hand to present the banner to APW staff members.

