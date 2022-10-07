OCO Employees Celebrate 15 Years

October 7, 2022 Contributor
Pictured above from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Head Start Cook Belinda Viola; Transit Supervisor Danielle Cantello, Head Start Cook Kimberlee Minard and Coordinator of Homeless Services Jill Brzuszkiewicz.

FULTON – Celebrating 15 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

