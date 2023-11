OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to its administration staff for their years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. Above from right are

Director of Human Resources Cindy Seeber; Employee Recruiting and Relations Coordinator Jennifer Kennedy (25 years); Benefits Manager Denise Runeare (25 years); Sr. Director of Operations Kristin LaBarge(25 years); and OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier.

