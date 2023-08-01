FULTON, NY – Madilyn Johnson enjoy a nutritious lunch, courtesy of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services and the USDA Summer Food Service Program, at the Hannibal Library, 162201 Oswego Street in Hannibal.

The program provides free meals to all children 18 years and under. Lunch is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon. The Summer Meals Program is available at a number of sites throughout Oswego County.

For more information contact OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712 ext. 0 or visit www.oco.org.

