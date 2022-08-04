FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children 18 years and under.

Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 West Broadway in Fulton.

The Summer Meals Program is available at a number of sites throughout Oswego County. For more information contact OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712 ext. 0 or visit www.oco.org.

