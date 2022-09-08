FULTON – Staff and residents in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Transitional Living and Family Care programs recently received fire safety training courtesy of the Oswego Fire Department.

Captain Clark Stacks and Firefighters Jason Williams and Dave Wahrendorf discussed fire safety methods for the home including recognizing and eliminating potential fire hazards, types of fire extinguishers, and how to properly use a fire extinguisher. Fire safety is one several trainings that OCO provides for those in its Transitional Living and Family Care programs.

