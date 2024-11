FULTON – OCO’s Nutrition Services program delivers more 1,000 meals each day. The program is also providing “grab and go” meals at each of OCO’s five Dining and Activity Centers throughout the county.

Oswego Elks Lodge #271 recently donated 550 Summer Pantry Bags of shelf-stable food items to OCO to give out to the home delivered meal recipients. For more information on OCO’s Home Delivered Meals program visit oco.org or call OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712.

