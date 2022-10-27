OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will be conducting the following meetings:

Policy Committee Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Board of Education Meeting – November 1, 2022 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the high school library and will be livestreamed and recorded. The public is welcome to attend, please use the high school main entrance located at 1 Buccaneer Blvd. to enter the building. The agenda for both of these meetings will be available on BoardDocs after 4:00 PM on Friday October 28, 2022.

