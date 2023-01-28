Office For the Aging Launches First ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ Program of 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY- Feeling stretched as a caregiver? The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will bring back its “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” educational series program in 2023.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is designed to provide individuals with the tools they need to take care of themselves while they care for family members. The program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The program consists of six weekly classes, hosted virtually via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Feb. 28.

Sessions will be led by two experienced class leaders, many of whom are experienced caregivers themselves who have successfully applied the techniques they teach to their own lives. Classes will be made up of interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming to help participants take the “tools” they choose and put them into action in their lives.

Classes are free of charge thanks to support from New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition (NYSARC). Participants will also receive a free book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class.

Pre-registration is required, as class size is limited. For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570 or [email protected].

