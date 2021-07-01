OSWEGO – At Oswego Middle School, the spotlight characteristic for May was responsibility and the school honored a dozen students who exude and display this character trait.

The middle school honors students who exemplify and make strides in the month’s spotlighted character trait with its monthly Character Education Award.

“During this challenging year, your good character through responsibility is an inspiration to everyone and helps make our community a better place,” OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients of last month’s honors. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”

The following seventh- and eighth-grade Oswego City School District students were recognized: Rowan Miller, Johnathan Budd, Brodie Wood, Allison Canale, William Laird, Katrianna Fronk, Thomas Kirwan, Amanda Porter, Shane Bond, Ella O’Connor, Aiden Chwalek and Sophia Schell.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related