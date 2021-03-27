OSWEGO – At Oswego Middle School, the spotlight character for February was honesty and the school honored a dozen students who exude and display this character trait.

“During these challenging times, your honesty is an inspiration to everyone,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients. “Congratulations and keep up the great work.”

OMS is proud to celebrate the following seventh- and eighth-grade students for showing kindness in February and throughout the year: Adam Greene, Alexander Rice, Alyssa Lofstrom, Audrey Donovan, Daniel Tsutsumishita, India Couse, Kayla Kinney, Kevin Waters, Lilliana Fragale, Logan Gardner, Logan Myhill and Maggie O’Leary.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related