OSWEGO – Fifty Oswego Middle School students were recognized recently for academic excellence during a ceremony and dinner at the Masonic Lodge.

Sponsored by Pathfinder Bank and the Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club, the event served as an opportunity to celebrate the 25 seventh-graders and the 25 eighth-graders who earned the highest GPA among the OMS student population. Family members and district personnel were on hand to congratulate the honorees.

OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro noted that the top 25 students in each grade level have excelled academically and in extracurricular activities as well. She lauded them as leaders among their peers.

“Each student here tonight is an outstanding representative of the Oswego Middle School, the Oswego City School District and the larger Oswego community,” she said during the ceremony. “Each day you lead your peers by example; you do the right thing — even when no one is looking. You represent yourself, your family and school with pride. We are so proud of you!”

The top 25 seventh-graders include: Kaelyn Bond, Luke Braun, Maddox Browngardt, Anna Canale, Brenna Cazzolli, Jackson Dewey, Mason Donabella, Kameron Falcetti, Len Lin, Wilson Metcalf, Maria Murray, Nora Newell, Yana Paneria, Abigail Peters, Adam Plyler, Kara Pritchard, Kierstin Smith, Carylin Snyder, Elizabeth Stahl, Molly Tucker, Sara Tucker, Aaliyah Turner, Zachary Willis, Kai Wise and Lucy Woodruff.

The top 25 eighth-graders were: Lily Anzalone, Leah Cady, Nicholas Campbell, Paiton Colucci, Dylan Danseco, Madison Dawson, Madelina Donabella, Jude Ells, Nathan Freebern, Clare Furlong, Taylor Geraci, Trevor Griffiths, Michael Kenyon, Mia Naumann, Addison Norfleet, Jade Scheg, Madeleine Shaver, Liam Shiel, Amalia Sloan, Grace St.Onge, Liam Sugar, Maria Sweet, Colin Wallace, Adrian Williams and Zachary Willis.

