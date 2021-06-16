OSWEGO – Seamus Callahan, 8, who often hears from his friends and family, “Seamus is famous,” is a lifelong Oswego resident, an up and coming actor and now has his first principal role in a major Hollywood movie filmed the last month or so in the Greater Syracuse area.

“I Love My Dad” is the title.

Seamus plays “Young Franklin” in a flashback scene, the younger version of the current age adult Franklin.

His movie Dad is famous comedian, actor and voiceover actor Patton Oswalt. On Seamus’ day of filming, June 11, 2021 in Syracuse his scene included his “Dad”, himself and a puppy. The production company had him stay the night before at a hotel close to the location. All covid rules, filming policies, child actor restrictions, etc. were observed and everyone had a fantastic time on a beautiful sunny day.

Seamus also starred in a TV commercial filmed and played around Easter, 2021 for well known Sharpe’s Candy Shoppe of Syracuse, NY.

He is a signed actor with the rest of his family the Callahan’s with the top Talent Agency in upstate NY, and has had roles in college student films, a back-to-school fashion show for Lord & Taylor at Destiny Mall and more.

Oswego can be very proud of Seamus, he attends school, plays on Oswego Little League, frequently does worldwide virtual talk shows by invitation, and now Oswego has a new and probably youngest Hollywood movie actor resident.

Submitted by Aaron Callahan. Photos by Aaron Callahan.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...