OSWEGO – On February 12, 2022, The Oswego City County Youth Bureau/Tut’s Hair Pyramid held a Kids Valentine’s Day Dance party at the Oswego Elks Club.
The Youth Bureau said this event could not have been as successful as it was if it weren’t for the community pitching in and helping as they usually do. The Youth Bureau would like to send a special thank you to the following businesses for going above and beyond as you are the reasons why our events are as successful as they are:
- The Oswego Elks Club
- IHeart Oswego
- Tuts Hair Pyramid
- Kathy Mantaro
- Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman
- Hope Mazuroski
- Annie Raponi Tuttle
- Mia Naumann
- Cathy Losurdo
- Joy Miller
- Shawn Ellixson
- Garett Tut
- Mimi Hutcheson Goulet
- Paul Connolly
- Jim & Candee Rose
- Amelia Loomis
- Maida’s Floral Shop Inc
- Joslin Farms
- Cams Pizzeria
- Walmart
- Canales
- R.S. Henna
- GJP
- Oswego Sub Shop
- Boscos
- Kirstin’s Creations
- Garafolos
- Eagle Beverage
- Maria’s Family Restaurant
- Cupid
- Sherry’s Downtown Diner
- Lisa Izyk
- Oswego High School & Oswego Middle School girls
It takes a community to work together to make things happen. The Youth Bureau appreciates everything you have done to help them succeed.