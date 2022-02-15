OSWEGO – On February 12, 2022, The Oswego City County Youth Bureau/Tut’s Hair Pyramid held a Kids Valentine’s Day Dance party at the Oswego Elks Club.

The Youth Bureau said this event could not have been as successful as it was if it weren’t for the community pitching in and helping as they usually do. The Youth Bureau would like to send a special thank you to the following businesses for going above and beyond as you are the reasons why our events are as successful as they are:

The Oswego Elks Club

IHeart Oswego

Tuts Hair Pyramid

Kathy Mantaro

Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman

Hope Mazuroski

Annie Raponi Tuttle

Mia Naumann

Cathy Losurdo

Joy Miller

Shawn Ellixson

Garett Tut

Mimi Hutcheson Goulet

Paul Connolly

Jim & Candee Rose

Amelia Loomis

Maida’s Floral Shop Inc

Joslin Farms

Cams Pizzeria

Walmart

Canales

R.S. Henna

GJP

Oswego Sub Shop

Boscos

Kirstin’s Creations

Garafolos

Eagle Beverage

Maria’s Family Restaurant

Cupid

Sherry’s Downtown Diner

Lisa Izyk

Oswego High School & Oswego Middle School girls

It takes a community to work together to make things happen. The Youth Bureau appreciates everything you have done to help them succeed.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...