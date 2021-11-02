OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a kids Christmas Craft Day. The event will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids can make small gifts for their families or for themselves. Cookie decorating station will be available. Lunch will be provided. Santa Claus will be making an appearance. Letters to Santa can be left in Santa’s mailbox which will be at the event.

You must be registered to attend as we are only taking 70 kids due to COVID. Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to register. 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.

