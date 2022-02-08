OSWEGO – Oswego Community Festival Chorus will begin rehearsals for the spring concert season on Monday, February 21, and is open for registration now. The projected performance date is June 7.

The concert will consist of music from three time periods, each 200 years apart, and all using the same text. First will be a composition by Palestrina entitled Missa Brevis, followed by another Missa Brevis by Mozart, and ending with A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott. The text for all three pieces is from the Mass: Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, and Agnus Dei.

Palestrina (c. 1525-1594) was one of several prolific composers from the late renaissance. While the bulk of his work was done for the church, it is often seen as the summation of Renaissance polyphony. Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) is famous for many types of compositions, including operas, symphonies, chamber music, and concertos. This piece was written when he was but 13 years old. Bob Chilcott began as a choral scholar at King’s College and spent 12 years singing with the King’s Singers before he turned to composition. He is one of the preeminent choral composers in England today.

Rehearsals for this concert will begin on Monday, February 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church on Rt. 48, midway between Fulton and Oswego.

The church is fully accessible and is equipped with two large air cleaners which will be run before rehearsal, during break, and after. Cleaning of surfaces is also done before and after.

Participants must show proof of vaccination and will rehearse while wearing masks until such time as they are deemed no longer necessary for the general health and safety of the group.

Registration fee of $30 covers music and helps pay for the instrumentalists. For more information, email director Mary Lou Bjorkman at [email protected] or stop at The Picture Connection, 169 W 1st St. in Oswego.

